END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Jayton 50 Guthrie 0
Whitharral 56 Cotton Center 8
Borden County 54 O'Donnell 8
Ropes 51 Morton 6
Nazareth 48 Lubbock Titans 0
Happy 63 Hart 0
Aspermont 82 Hermleigh 35
Valley JV 37 Christ the King 31
Ira 70 Rotan 0
Ralls 55 Lockney 0
Lubbock Christian 44 Coram Deo 14
Shallowater 30 River Road 16
Motley County 74 Valley 24
Sudan 48 Bovina 0
Farwell 18 Seagraves 14
Whiteface 46 Wellman-Union 30
Lubbock Cooper 59 Plainview 0
SpringLake-Earth 62 Plains 6
Smyer 40 Crosbyton 34
Sweetwater 45 Lamesa 8
Spearman 62 Dimmitt 13
Anton 77 Lazbuddie 32
New Deal 49 Olton 7
Estacado 56 Borger 3
Abernathy 63 Stanton 0
Littlefield 54 Muleshoe 0
Loop 53 Silverton 22
Roosevelt 43 Colorado 8
Coahoma 29 Idalou 21
Sundown 49 Floydada 7
Post 64 Hale Center 7
Tahoka 58 New Home 6
Monahans 42 Snyder 27
Petersburg 44 Lorenzo 18
Klondike 45 Sands 0
Bushland 58 Slaton 14
Rule 67 Wilson 22
Southland 44 Patton Springs 13
Amarillo 31 Coronado 28
Canadian 57 Tulia 14
Childress 27 Friona 7
Denver City 42 Crane 20
Seminole 28 Brownfield 13
Midland Lee 59 Frenship 36
