END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 11
October 11, 2019 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Oct. 11 (Part 2)

Jayton 50 Guthrie 0

Whitharral 56 Cotton Center 8

Borden County 54 O'Donnell 8

Ropes 51 Morton 6

Nazareth 48 Lubbock Titans 0

Happy 63 Hart 0

Aspermont 82 Hermleigh 35

Valley JV 37 Christ the King 31

Ira 70 Rotan 0

Ralls 55 Lockney 0

Lubbock Christian 44 Coram Deo 14

Shallowater 30 River Road 16

Motley County 74 Valley 24

Sudan 48 Bovina 0

Farwell 18 Seagraves 14

Whiteface 46 Wellman-Union 30

Lubbock Cooper 59 Plainview 0

SpringLake-Earth 62 Plains 6

Smyer 40 Crosbyton 34

Sweetwater 45 Lamesa 8

Spearman 62 Dimmitt 13

Anton 77 Lazbuddie 32

New Deal 49 Olton 7

Estacado 56 Borger 3

Abernathy 63 Stanton 0

Littlefield 54 Muleshoe 0

Loop 53 Silverton 22

Roosevelt 43 Colorado 8

Coahoma 29 Idalou 21

Sundown 49 Floydada 7

Post 64 Hale Center 7

Tahoka 58 New Home 6

Monahans 42 Snyder 27

Petersburg 44 Lorenzo 18

Klondike 45 Sands 0

Bushland 58 Slaton 14

Rule 67 Wilson 22

Southland 44 Patton Springs 13

Amarillo 31 Coronado 28

Canadian 57 Tulia 14

Childress 27 Friona 7

Denver City 42 Crane 20

Seminole 28 Brownfield 13

Midland Lee 59 Frenship 36

