first freeze in Lubbock possible Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Are you ready for the first freeze in Lubbock? It’s a possibility tonight. After many areas to the north and west of Lubbock received theirs last night, tonight, a Freeze warning is in effect for Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, and Crosby counties. A hard, killing freeze could happen for most that saw just a light freeze last night. So that would include Tulia, Earth, Muleshoe, Littlefield, and Morton.
Temperatures will rebound to the 80s by Sunday and setup the next week to have fairly seasonal weather with afternoons in the 70s and morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain chances will be largely absent from the forecast though for most of the South Plains, but areas off the Caprock have an outside chance of a shower on Monday.
