Texas Tech faces No. 22 Baylor in Waco, 3 p.m. Saturday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a 45-35 victory over No. 21 Oklahoma State this past weekend, Texas Tech returns to the road Saturday to face No. 22 Baylor in a 3 p.m. kickoff at McLane Stadium in Waco. This will be Texas Tech’s first visit to Waco since 2007 as the Texas Farm Bureau Shootout was previously held in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in each of the past 10 seasons.
The game will air nationally on FS1 with Justin Kutcher on the call alongside analyst Petros Papadakis. Fans can also find the game on any streaming device by using the FOX Sports Go app.
The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard XM channel 201, Sirius channel 121 or via the TuneIn app.
SERIES HISTORY
Texas Tech and Baylor will meet for the 78th time this weekend in a back-and-forth series that is tied at 38-38-1 all-time after Baylor secured a 35-24 victory a year ago at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The two schools will return the Texas Farm Bureau Shootout back to campus sites for the next two years after previously playing the last 10 meetings in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Red Raiders were only 4-6 against the Bears during that span but are 17-6 over the course of the Big 12 era.
This will be Texas Tech's first-ever trip to McLane Stadium in Waco as the two schools previously met 26 times at Baylor's former home in Floyd Casey Stadium. The Red Raiders are 11-18 all-time in road games against Baylor despite winning in each of their last six trips to Waco.
Since the series moved to the DFW area in 2009, both teams are averaging over 35 points per game against each other. The Red Raiders have scored at least 35 points in seven of those 10 games during that span and at least 30 points in all but two of those contests.
Texas Tech will face a ranked Baylor team for the first time since 2015 as the Red Raiders are 3-9 all-time when going against a Bears program ranked in the top-25 polls. Tech has not faced a ranked Baylor team in Waco since 1991 when the Red Raiders pulled off a 31-24 victory over the No. 20 Bears.
Texas Tech and Baylor boast one of the longest-running series in the Big 12 as the two schools have met annually since 1956 dating back to their time in the Southwest Conference. Baylor controled a 19-17 advantage over the Red Raiders during their SWC tenure.
KEEPING THE QUARTERBACK CLEAN
Texas Tech has been among the top teams in the country so far this season in keeping the quarterback clean as the Red Raiders have allowed only three sacks this year, which ranks tied for third in the FBS entering this weekend.
That success has come despite Tech being one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the country with 228 attempts through the air already this year. No other team in the top 10 for fewest sacks allowed has attempted more than 175 passes.
GETTING IN THE BACKFIELD
Texas Tech is coming off one of its most productive defensive performances in recent memory against Oklahoma State as the Red Raiders combined for seven sacks and 14.0 tackles for a loss. It marked the most sacks for the Red Raiders since totaling the same amount versus Baylor in 2000 and the most tackles behind the line of scrimmage since recording 14.0 at Rice in 2009.
As part of Keith Patterson's aggressive scheme, Texas Tech has drastically improved on its ability to frustrate opponents in the backfield as the Red Raiders rank eighth nationally in tackles for a loss per game (8.6) and 30th in sacks per game (2.8). Tech closed the 2018 campaign ranked 50th in sacks and 69th nationally in tackles for a loss.
BROOKS, COLEMAN LEADING DEFENSE
Jordyn Brooks and Douglas Coleman III combined for a strong performance in the Oklahoma State victory as Coleman picked off a pair of passes, while Brooks totaled 19 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for a loss to go along with a forced fumble.
The two seniors enter this weekend among the national leaders as Coleman leads the FBS with five interceptions this season, all of which have come in the past three games. Brooks, meanwhile, leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally in total tackles per game after averaging 12.0 through five games this season.
COLEMAN BENEFITING FROM MOVE TO SAFETY
The move from cornerback to safety has benefited senior Douglas Coleman III, who leads the FBS with five interceptions this season, all of which have come in the past three games. Coleman picked off a pair of passes against both Arizona and Oklahoma State and then added one other at Oklahoma.
Coleman is the only player in the country this season to boast two games with at least two interceptions this season. He is the first Big 12 player to do so since Texas' DeShon Elliott in 2017.
Dating back to the start of the 2000 campaign, Coleman is the only Red Raider to pick off five passes through the first five games of a season. In addition, he is the only Red Raider during that stretch to record a pair of interceptions in a game twice in a season.
After picking off two passes at Oklahoma State, Coleman now has eight interceptions over his career, making him the active leader among the Red Raiders. He needs only one more interception to move into the top 10 in the Texas Tech career record book.
Coleman has posted five of Texas Tech's nine takeaways this year.
DUFFEY SHINES IN VICTORY OVER OKLAHOMA STATE
Matt Wells announced following the Arizona game that sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman would be sidelined several weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Wildcats. Bowman had ranked among the nation's passing leaders to that point as he is the Big 12 leader for passing yards per game (340.0), a category he ranks sixth in nationally.
In his place, Texas Tech turned to the duo of senior transfer Jackson Tyner to start against Oklahoma and then junior Jett Duffey against Oklahoma State. Tyner made the start for the Red Raiders, marking the fourth of his career dating back to his three seasons at Rice. Tyner transferred to Tech this past summer, giving new offensive coordinator David Yost additional depth to go along with both Bowman and Duffey.
Tyner threw for 1,048 yards and four touchdowns in his 16 career appearances at Rice where he made three starts, one to close his 2016 redshirt freshman season and the other two as a sophomore in 2017. Tyner, who appeared late in both the wins over Montana State and UTEP already this year, has experience entering hostile environments as two of his starts came on the road against power-five foes in Stanford (2016) and Pittsburgh (2017).
Duffey led the Red Raiders in rushing a year ago after totaling 369 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while also throwing for 1,221 yards and eight touchdowns over eight appearances. Duffey, who became the first Red Raider quarterback to lead the team in rushing since Joe Barnes in 1973, recorded his best performance late in the year against Texas as he completed 37-of-47 passes (78.7 percent) for 444 yards and four touchdowns in a near upset victory.
Duffey put together one of the best performances of his career last weekend as he completed 26-of-44 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns (no interceptions) while rushing for one other. It marked the second 400-yard performance of his career as he fell only 20 passing yards shy of his career high that was set a year ago against Texas.
Duffey's 424 passing yards marked the most by any quarterback nationally last weekend as he found 11 different Red Raiders on completions. He is the only Big 12 player this season to account for five touchdowns with no interceptions and the first Red Raider to do so since reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II did so twice in 2016.
TEXAS TECH VERSUS RANKED FOES
The Red Raiders will be searching for their second top-25 win in as many weeks Saturday after topping No. 21 Oklahoma State, 45-35, last weekend. The victory marked Texas Tech's first over a ranked opponent at home since 2013 when the Red Raiders defeated No. 24 TCU, 20-10, in front of a Thursday night audience.
Baylor represents the third-consecutive top-25 foe to face the Red Raiders following a Sept. 28 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma and then last weekend's win over No. 21 Oklahoma State. This is the first time in the Big 12 era where the Red Raiders have opened league play versus three-straight ranked opponents.
Texas Tech has not previously faced a ranked opponent over three-consecutive games since 2012 when the Red Raiders did so over a school record five-straight conference games. Tech finished 2-3 during that stretch with wins over No. 4 West Virginia and No. 21 TCU and losses against No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 4 Kansas State and No. 22 Texas.
The victories over West Virginia and TCU in 2012 marked the last time the Red Raiders secured wins over a ranked opponent in consecutive games, a feat Texas Tech will be looking to accomplish against Baylor.
With last weekend's win over No. 21 Oklahoma State, Matt Wells became the seventh head coach in program history to top a top-25 foe in his first season, joining the likes of Kliff Kingsbury (2013 vs. No. 24 TCU), Tommy Tuberville (2010 vs. No. 14 Missouri), Spike Dykes (1987 vs. No. 15 Texas A&M), David McWilliams (1986 vs. No. 8 Arkansas), Rex Dockery (1978 vs. No. 5 Houston) and JT King (1961 vs. No. 21 TCU and No. 23 Baylor).
NOTABLES...
Texas Tech enters this weekend at 3-2 overall with its two losses coming to the No. 6 team in the country in Oklahoma and an Arizona program that is currently 4-1 on the season and receiving votes in both top-25 polls.
A victory over Baylor would mark the second-consecutive season the Red Raiders have started Big 12 play at 2-1 overall. Tech has not previously boasted 2-1 starts in back-to-back seasons since the 2012-13 campaigns.
According to the NCAA's official statistics, Texas Tech has played the fifth-toughest schedule in the country this season based on the current record of each of the Red Raiders' five previous opponents. Tech's opponents are a combined 17-5 this year in games not including the Red Raiders, which trails only Auburn (21-4), Rice (19-5), Oregon (19-5) and Tulsa (18-5) for the toughest slate so far nationally.
Texas Tech is outscoring opponents, 41-17, in the opening quarter this season with all 17 of those points given up coming against Oklahoma.
Texas Tech has converted 90 percent of its red zone appearances (19-of-21) into points this season, which ranks 29th nationally. The Red Raiders have turned 13 of those red zone appearances into touchdowns.
Texas Tech has had 10-plus receivers catch a pass in four of five games this season and at least eight receivers in all five games.
Texas Tech has only been flagged 30 times in each of the first five games, the fewest for the Red Raiders to open a season since 2000. Tech enters this weekend ranked 43rd in the FBS and third in the Big 12 for fewest penalties per game after closing the 2018 season at 110th in the national rankings.
A total of 30 student-athletes have already made their debut for Texas Tech this season, including nine true freshmen in Tony Bradford Jr., Alex Hogan, Tyrique Matthews, Austin McNamara, Chux Nwabuko, Landon Peterson, Luke Rizzo, Trevor Roberson and Dadrion Taylor.