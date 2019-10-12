Texas Tech faces No. 22 Baylor in Waco, 3 p.m. Saturday

Tyner threw for 1,048 yards and four touchdowns in his 16 career appearances at Rice where he made three starts, one to close his 2016 redshirt freshman season and the other two as a sophomore in 2017. Tyner, who appeared late in both the wins over Montana State and UTEP already this year, has experience entering hostile environments as two of his starts came on the road against power-five foes in Stanford (2016) and Pittsburgh (2017).