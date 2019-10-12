Warming trend starts today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You’ll want to grab a jacket before heading outside this morning with cold air still settled over the region, wind chill at times still feels like it is below freezing.
This afternoon a warming trend begins as breezy southerly wind assists with bringing high temperatures back into the mid to upper 60′s under sunny sky. Wind speeds between 15-20mph this afternoon, mainly off of the Caprock will make it feel a bit cooler especially in the shade.
Temperatures tonight will slowly decrease into the mid 40′s with relatively calm southwesterly wind and clear sky. Sunday afternoon temperatures will jump back into the upper 70′s to low 80′s with plenty of sunshine and light westerly wind. Tomorrow will be a great day for outdoor activities.
Monday morning temperatures start cool, in the low to mid 50′s with temperatures increase by afternoon into the low to mid 80′s. A weak cold front is expected to arrive overnight through Tuesday morning with temperatures starting cool but afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid 70′s.
A slim chance for showers to develop Monday afternoon in the southern South Plains may bring some light rainfall to communities from Snyder to Seminole. Rain chances through the week do not look promising closer to Lubbock.
