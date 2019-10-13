Above average temperatures expected again Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Our local weather pattern looks fairly quiet the next few days.
We might see a sprinkle or shower across the region late Monday into Tuesday with a passing disturbance and cold front.
Rain chances are highest to the south and east of Lubbock.
Even if rainfall is observed, it should remain very light with trace amounts of precipitation possible.
Temperatures should be above average Monday with readings in the lower to middle 80’s for highs. Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
Tuesday should be slightly cooler with highs in the middle 70’s behind our next frontal system.
A few showers are possible east of Lubbock Tuesday.
Wednesday should be even cooler with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
Lows drop into the lower 40’s Wednesday morning with 30’s possible north and west of Lubbock.
After that, we warm up again Thursday and Friday with slim rain chance in the forecast late Friday.
Gusty winds are expected this weekend.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.