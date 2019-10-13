Above Average Temperatures Return Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Not many notable changes in the forecast we have been discussing this weekend, with the exception of possible rain chances increasing for parts of the southern South Plains beginning tomorrow.
Temperatures today are starting out noticeably warmer by about ten degrees which will aid sunshine and westerly wind between 5-10mph in bumping temperatures back into the low to mid 80′s. It will be a nice evening to enjoy the Full Hunter’s Moon tonight with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 50′s by sunrise.
A tropical disturbance west of the Baja coast could assist with increasing moisture into our region by Monday, enough to produce light rain showers along the I-20 corridor. There is a slim chance at this time that some showers may reach as far north as Lubbock, but those will have a difficult time getting through a dry surface layer of air.
Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s with slightly breezy southwesterly wind between 10-15mph.
Afternoon temperatures by mid-week will be impacted by another cold front, though weaker than the last, with breezy to windy conditions and very few chances for rainfall as the end of the week approaches.
Temperatures return to the low 80′s again by next weekend.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.