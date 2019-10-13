Big 12 admits ‘illegal snap’ call during Baylor game was incorrect

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt has provided the following statement in regards to the Red Raiders’ 33-30 loss in double overtime to No. 22 Baylor Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco.
"It is important to state that we have been in constant communication with the Big 12 Conference office from the immediate end of the game and throughout Sunday regarding the Illegal Snap call in the first overtime.
"It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an Illegal Snap was incorrect. The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgement call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety.
“While this is a very unfortunate circumstance, I could not be more proud of our team and the competitive fight and effort with which they competed.”