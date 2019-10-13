Red Raiders fall to No. 22 Baylor 33-30 in 2 overtimes in Waco

WACO, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled No. 22 Baylor in a game that needed two overtimes, but the Bears pulled out a 33-30 win, keeping the Red Raiders from their first road win under Head Coach Matt Wells.
Texas Tech falls to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12.
JaMycal Hasty with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime game Baylor a 33-30 win.
Texas Tech came back in the first overtime as Jett Duffey threw a touchdown to a diving TJ Vasher to tie it back up at 27 and force a second overtime.
Trey Wolff kicked his third field goal of the game, a 35-yarder to give the Red Raiders a 30-27 lead before the Bears responded with a touchdown.
Red Raider SaRodorick Thompson’s 30 yard touchdown run with 1:37 left in the game gave the Red Raiders a 20-17 lead, but Baylor kicked a 20 yard field goal as time expired to tie it at 20 and send it to overtime.
The Red Raider defense shined in this one, getting three turnovers, including a sixth interception this season for Douglas Coleman.
However, Tech turned the ball over three times, losing a fumble and Jett Duffey threw two interceptions.
Duffey was 31-42 for 362 yards.
Thompson rushed for 153 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns.
RJ Turner had seven receptions for 138 yards receiving.
Tech finished with 510 yards of offense.
With the win, the Baylor Bears take the overall series lead at 39-38-1.
The Bears also get their 38th straight win when leading entering the 4th quarter.
Texas Tech is back home next Saturday hosting Iowa State at 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in their homecoming game
