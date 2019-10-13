Schedule of Texas Tech Homecoming events, Oct. 14-19

Provided by Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Homecoming Week events will begin at noon on Monday (Oct. 14) with a kickoff event at the Student Union Building (SUB) North Plaza and end Saturday (Oct. 19) with the football game against Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium.
"This year's Homecoming theme is ‘Tech Gets Animated!' It will bring student organizations, campus departments and local businesses together to celebrate Texas Tech University and the role it plays in all of our lives," said Claire Maginness, associate director of student activities. "Groups have chosen themes based on animated television shows and their participation in the various homecoming events will center around their chosen theme."
Homecoming Week events include:
- Kick-off: Noon, Monday (Oct. 14), SUB North Plaza
- S.O. (Student Organization) Sing: 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15), United Supermarkets Arena
- Speed Caricatures: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 16), SUB Courtyard
- Tamale Fest: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17), north lawn of the Architecture building, sponsored by Cru at Texas Tech
- Techsan Memorial: 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17), Memorial Circle
- Homecoming Step Show: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17), SUB Allen Theatre, sponsored by Pan-Hellenic
- Rowdy Raider Rally: Noon, Friday (Oct. 18), Student Union North Plaza
- A Matador Evening: 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18), Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, sponsored by Texas Tech Alumni Association
- Homecoming Parade: 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18), Texas Tech Broadway Entrance
- Pep Rally and Bonfire: 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18), Urbanovsky Park
- Raidergate: A Student Tailgate Tradition: Saturday (Oct. 19), R-1 Parking Lot (15th Street and Detroit Avenue), gates open at 7 a.m.
- Frazier Pregame Party: Saturday (Oct. 19), Frazier Alumni Pavilion, at 8 a.m.
- Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19), Jones AT&T Stadium
The 2019 Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime.
In the event of inclement weather, the parade and bonfire will be canceled and the pep rally will be moved to the United Supermarkets Arena.
For a full schedule of events, visit the Texas Tech homecoming website at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Homecoming/