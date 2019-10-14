Chapter 7 of WellSaid: Looking at Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Baylor Bears, where on Sunday, the Big 12 announced that their call on the illegal snap was incorrect.
But for coach Wells, does that ease the pain of the bad call or dig the knife a little deeper?
"No knife. No knife," Wells said. "The referees are accountable for their actions and their calls. I expect the Big 12, as I know they already have, to deal with it and continue to deal with it directly and appropriately and swiftly. I trust and believe that they are."
Over the last few games, there has been a trend with both the offense and defense...
The offense starts slow, while defense starts strong but gives up points after halftime.
So, through coaches' evaluation - how does he plan on fixing the defense from coming out slow out in the second half?
"That's a good question. Because if I knew exactly that answer, we would try and replicate it at halftime. We have struggled a little bit coming out of halftime. We're in talks about that. I mean, we're trying to figure that out. That's a concern. Man, we have started out very, very good. We have been dialed in, we have been ready to play. I believe our coaches have had them ready to play and a credit to our players, I believe they got themselves ready to play, whether it is the last 48 hours prior to kick-off, it is their mental, emotional state that morning, you know, whatever leading up to the game. I think that's been spot on. We have to try to replicate that coming out of halftime."
So now looking ahead, the Red Raiders are set to face Iowa State on Homecoming.
The Cyclones are 4-2 on the season and come to town as seven-point favorites.
“Iowa State, very well-coached team. Matt Campbell has done a nice job in turning that program around. Very solid team. It is a team that’s used to winning, going to Bowl games. Certainly what we want to be around, about here at Tech. A couple of 8-win seasons the last two years. Very solid on both sides of the ball. They’re tough. They’re physical...” Wells would go on to say, “It will be a tremendous challenge, and one that our guys I believe will be up for and we’re looking forward to playing Saturday.”
