Coalition of South Plains cities to be sprayed aerially for mosquitoes

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - More than a year after the plan came together for some South Plains communities to join forces in the fight against mosquitoes, they’re finally set to be sprayed by an aerial vector control company.
“This is a great opportunity for our cities but most importantly it is about public safety for our citizens,” Ransom Canyon City Administrator Elena Quintanilla said.
Quintanilla helped to bring cities together for an interlocal agreement with the City of Plainview. Plainview holds the contract with Vector Disease Control International (VDCI) and allows smaller cities, which don’t have the required minimum requirement of 10,000 acres, to team up and request the aerial spray.
For the first time since the contract and agreement was approved in July of 2018, VDCI will travel from Arkansas to the South Plains to spray the following cities:
- Sundown
- Ransom Canyon
- Anton
- Morton
- Post
- Ralls
- King County
- Olton
- Smyer
- Idalou
The spray will occur October 14 between 6:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. To provide an effective application, it’s required that winds are less than 15 to 20 mph and temperatures about 50 degrees. The spray occurs overnight when mosquitoes are most active.
“We have vector control here in the City of Idalou and they do a great job in spraying on the streets and alleys, but an aerial spray covers so much more ground that we are just not able to do,” Idalou City Administrator Suzette Williams said. “It’s a more effective kill and, right now, we are trying to make the population reduced.”
Williams said the City of Idalou was notified by City of Lubbock Vector Control of mosquitoes in the area that had the potential to carry diseases like West Nile Virus. She said an aerial spray can help supplement the ground assault.
“We want to make sure we have the lowest population of mosquitoes that we can control,” Williams said. “We want to control diseases and protect our citizens’ health and safety. By doing aerial spray, we are covering just that much more mosquito ground and we’re able to effectively kill more mosquitoes.”
Cities will be required to pay 92 cents per acre plus $100 per gallon of chemical used to spray. Quintanilla said this is a reasonable cost, especially when there are no other local services.
“We are very fortunate to get on board with Plainview as a partner,” Quintanilla said. “But, most importantly, getting other cities who have that interest for aerial mosquito spraying is a big deal in West Texas, because there is no other aerial flight mission that could occur without VDCI.”
Officials tell KCBD there should be no cause for concern about the flights or the chemical used. However, it’s recommended that outdoor water for pets is changed after the flight and that residents close windows to homes.
The spray will be rescheduled in the event weather does not allow the application.
