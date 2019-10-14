Construction to begin on roadway project throughout South Loop, another on MLK to Idalou Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are two road projects starting this week that could affect traffic in parts of Lubbock.
Repairs on the South Loop will close some on and off-ramps and westbound mainlanes of traffic. Construction is expected to start Monday, Oct. 14, near University Avenue.
The westbound University on-ramp and the Quaker Avenue exit ramp will be closed for most of the day Monday. On Tuesday crews will move toward Indiana Avenue and close the on-ramp and Slide Road exit ramp.
On Wednesday and Thursday crews will repair the Slide Road on-ramp and the Spur 327 exit.
Also starting this week, contractors will start working on Martin Luther King Boulevard from 33rd Street to Idalou Road. Only one lane of MLK will be open when work starts.
That project is scheduled to be finished within 4-6 weeks.
Those who drive around these areas are asked to watch for construction crews working in the areas.
