Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Power restored after overnight outage in north Lubbock County, ‘illegal snap’ call in Baylor game comes under scrutiny and Fort Worth officer kills woman inside her home

By Michael Cantu | October 14, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, power has been restored to all areas that were left in the dark last night in north Lubbock County.

A Pflugerville man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun in the Depot District Saturday night.

The Texas Tech football team’s 33 to 30 loss to Baylor in double overtime is still being discussed after a call made by an official in overtime.

  • It was a play where the ball appeared to have been fumbled by Baylor and recovered by the Red Raiders.
  • An official ruled that an illegal snap.
  • Tech’s Director of Athletics, Kirby Hocutt, was in contact with the Big 12 Conference office immediately following the game and on Sunday.
  • Read Hocutt’s full statement here: Big 12 admits ‘illegal snap’ call during Baylor game was incorrect

Family members are calling for justice after a Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a woman insider her home.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

