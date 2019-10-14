Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, power has been restored to all areas that were left in the dark last night in north Lubbock County.
- The outage impacted Xcel Energy and SPEC customers.
- SPEC said the problem was caused after Xcel dropped transmission to an interchange that feeds substation in the area.
- Read that story here: SPEC, Xcel outage leaves thousands without power overnight
A Pflugerville man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun in the Depot District Saturday night.
- Investigators say 25-year-old Akayus Houston fired two shots in the air after getting into a fight.
- Houston is facing several charges, including unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication.
- Read more here: Suspect in custody, accused of firing shots in Depot District Saturday night
The Texas Tech football team’s 33 to 30 loss to Baylor in double overtime is still being discussed after a call made by an official in overtime.
- It was a play where the ball appeared to have been fumbled by Baylor and recovered by the Red Raiders.
- An official ruled that an illegal snap.
- Tech’s Director of Athletics, Kirby Hocutt, was in contact with the Big 12 Conference office immediately following the game and on Sunday.
- Read Hocutt’s full statement here: Big 12 admits ‘illegal snap’ call during Baylor game was incorrect
Family members are calling for justice after a Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a woman insider her home.
- Police say the officer felt threatened after seeing someone in a window.
- The officer did not identify himself but did say he felt threatened after seeing someone in a window.
- Critics say he did not give Atatiana Jefferson a chance to respond before killing her.
- Read that story here: Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call; family seeks answers
