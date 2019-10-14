First Freeze Contest ends

While the major forecast models (American, European, and Canadian) agree there will be another storm system early next week (Sunday-Monday), they don't agree on the details for our area. Such as, the path of the storm (north, south or over us), strength (inconsequential or very), precipitation (wet or dry). If nothing else, this system is likely to bring us wind in the Sunday-Monday period. I expect more agreement and fine-tuning in the days ahead.