First Freeze Contest ends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock recorded its official first freeze of the season Saturday morning. It was quite early. I've included some stats later in this story. There are no freezing temperatures in my extended forecast, though there are a couple of cold fronts.
The next cold front arrives in the Lubbock area tomorrow morning.
Ahead of the front, this afternoon will be warm with highs in the 80s, though may end up near 90 degrees in the northeast KCBD viewing area. Sky cover will range from mostly sunny northwest to cloudy southeast. There may be sprinkles from the thicker cloud cover, and even a bit of very light rain over the southern viewing area.
The slim chance of light rain will linger into Tuesday.
Behind Tuesday's cold front, high temperatures will be considerably cooler. About ten degrees cooler in the Lubbock area. Even at that, highs will only drop to near average for the time of year. See below for averages and records. Cloud cover will gradually move off to the southeast, though a few sprinkles or light rain showers may fall on the southeastern viewing area.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning temperatures are the coldest in my current extended forecast. Of course, that forecast and more is available right here on our Weather Page. After reading this story, close it and scroll down slightly.
Keep an eye on early next week. Another cold front is likely around that time. But...
While the major forecast models (American, European, and Canadian) agree there will be another storm system early next week (Sunday-Monday), they don't agree on the details for our area. Such as, the path of the storm (north, south or over us), strength (inconsequential or very), precipitation (wet or dry). If nothing else, this system is likely to bring us wind in the Sunday-Monday period. I expect more agreement and fine-tuning in the days ahead.
I caught glimpses of this morning’s setting full Hunter’s Moon in a time lapse included in the accompanying video (on this page). Also in the video, the current drought monitor. Bad news for the Lone Star State but good news for the KCBD viewing area.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 86°, ten degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 53°, four degrees above the average for the date. The October 13 record low is 28° (1969) and the record high 92° (1989 and 1992). For today, October 14, Lubbock’s average low is 49° and the high 76°. The records are 31° (1969) and 93° (2009).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 7:15 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:52 AM CDT.
Some stats about Lubbock’s First Freeze
The Lubbock airport weather station dipped to 32° for the first time this season at 7:31 AM CDT Saturday, October 12.
This freeze was just five days later than the earliest fall freeze on record (October 7, 1952).
It was nearly three weeks (19 days) earlier than the average date of the first freeze (October 31).
It was six weeks (42 days) earlier than the latest fall freeze on record (November 23, 2003).
The last freeze was on March 31 (27°).
The last freeze was ten days earlier than the average.
The 2019 growing season - last freeze to first freeze - was 195 days, nine days short of the average (204 days).
Saturday morning's low of 31° was a record for the date, replacing the 33° in 1927 and 1969.
It’s the coldest temperature here since the 27° on March 31.
