Former county, district judge Brad Underwood dies at 65

“The Lubbock Independent School District and Lubbock County Judiciary families send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Judge Bradley S. “Brad” Underwood, 65, who passed away on Sunday, October 13, due to a sudden illness. Judge Underwood was the first judge of the 364th District Court, serving on the bench from October 1989 to December 2014. He worked as a senior judge after leaving the 364th District Court in 2014.”

