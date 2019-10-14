Get set for the Downtown Food Truck Showdown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The food trucks of Lubbock are ready to rumble in the Downtown Food Truck Showdown on Sunday, October 20.
Set to take place at The Garden at 1801 Buddy Holly Avenue from 12 to 6 p.m., the event will feature live music from local group, The Walking Shred.
Admission to the event is free for the public and pets are encouraged as there will be a dog costume contest, with first place receiving a prize including $50 cash.
14 food trucks and booth vendors with locally made products will be there, with drink specials offered.
You can find more information at lubbockculturaldistrict.org.
