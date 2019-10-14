KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ranger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ranger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ranger is an 8-year-old dog.
He is shutting down in the shelter and flinches every time a human hand comes near him. But he is OK with soft touches.
Ranger’s adoption fees for Monday, Oct. 14, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
