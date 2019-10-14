Last week of 2019 Downtown Farmers Market in the Depot District this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The final meeting of the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market for 2019 will take place Saturday, October 19, at Buddy Holly Avenue and 19th Street.
The market has met every Saturday since June 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing a venue for local producers of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, cheese, baked goods and arts to meet and sell their goods to other members of the community.
The Downtown Farmers Market is free to the public, and children and pets are welcome.
Find out more information on their website at lubbockdowntownfarmersmarket.com.
