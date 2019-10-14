Los Hermanos Familia to host Dia de Los Muertos event Nov. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Los Hermanos Familia will host its 8th annual Dia de Los Muertos Celebracion from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, inside the Science Spectrum at 2579 S. Loop 289.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, unless attendees come in a costume or with their face painted. In that case, admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children.
This event will include art by West Texas Latino artists, live music and dance performances.
Those interested in becoming a vendor, want to showcase their art or have performance ideas are asked to contact Los Hermanos Familia through its website at www.loshermanosfamilia.org or by calling 806-792-1212.
