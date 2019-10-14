Lubbock health department reports increase in Shigellosis cases

Shigella is spread person-to-person through the unwashed hands of an infected person. This can happen by direct contact, or by food or drink handled by the infected person. Although shigellosis is easily spread, it can also be easily prevented. The key is GOOD HANDWASHING—before and after eating or handling food, after using the toilet, after infant diaper changes and frequently during the day. Restrooms and diaper changing surfaces should be sanitized with bleach or antibacterial cleaner.