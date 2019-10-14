Lubbock Police Department talks about patrol, safety before Tech’s homecoming game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is in custody after firing shots into the air on Saturday night.
“So, the suspect was involved in a fight outside and returned to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and then shot that into the air. And then officers responded and were able to apprehend him. Search the vehicle and arrest him and bring him in,” Allison Matherly, the Lubbock Police Department’s Public Information Officer.
In anticipation of Texas Tech University’s homecoming game this weekend, KCBD asked LPD about safety precautions in the Depot District and Downtown Lubbock.
“We increase our patrols in areas where we see a lot of people and ‘hotspot’ activity happening. We want people to remain vigilant about their surroundings and paying attention to what’s going on around them, but also have a good time and know that our officers are out there to watch what is going on and to try and keep people safe,” said Matherly.
LPD said they will increase patrols across the city for Tech’s homecoming game.
“So, for homecoming, we review what happened last year. look back at what happened and make sure that we’re staffing to and patrolling in those areas that might need that increased patrol. And we work with the other departments and other areas of town that are affected by homecoming to make sure that we’re working with them as efficiently as we can,” said Matherly.
Matherly did not disclose which areas would have an increase in patrols. “We try not to comment on where the specifics of our patrols are just to ensure that the safety of our officers but also that we're not disclosing all the specifics of where our patrols are.”
Matherly shared some tips for fans this weekend. “I think it’s important to remain diligent, be aware of your surroundings, monitor your situation and just keep an eye out for what’s going on around you.”
