Lubbock Symphony Orchestra to play the music of Led Zeppelin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra will be taking the community back in time with the intense rock music of Led Zeppelin.
The concert will take place Friday, October 18, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
The event announcement on lubbockculturaldistrict.org states the Orchestra will be performing classic Led Zeppelin hits such as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir,” “Black Dog” and “Immigrant Song.”
Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by going to tickets.lubbocksymphony.org, by phone at 806-762-1688, or by visiting the LSO office at 601 Avenue K.
