Majesty Caballero continues fearless fight against cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When you first meet Majesty Caballero, one of the things you'll notice about her is her smile.
Bright and full of life - most people would never guess that behind that smile is a girl who has battled liver cancer since she was a teenager and waited on the transplant list for years.
For Majesty, the miracle came back in May, when a fellow church member generously donated her liver.
However, three months after a successful surgery, the liver that was supposed to save her life left Majesty fighting for it even harder.
Towards the end of August, Majesty was back home in Lubbock recovering, when she started to experience some of the symptoms her doctor told her to look out for.
After a trip to the emergency room, doctors sent her back to Dallas as a precaution.
Majesty's mom, Sheila Caballero, said she never expected what would happen next.
"She went for an MRI, it took about an hour, and when she came back she was sick, like so, so sick. I just couldn't believe my eyes."
Sheila said within hours Majesty could barely form a sentence. Her blood pressure had dropped significantly and she was rushed to the ICU.
"They told me to wait in the hall because I was just shaking so much. My whole body was shaking because I had just never seen her like that, not even post transplant. This was probably the scariest moment I've ever seen her. For her to get that bad, that fast," Sheila said.
Majesty had gone septic. She was intubated, placed on life support and dialysis, and was in a coma for three days.
True to her fighting spirit, Majesty came out of the coma almost as quickly as she fell into it. She was released from Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas within a week.
Majesty said she believes the reason she's here is because of her family, her friends, and most of all - her faith.
Those around her, like her church pastor Dusty Joplin, said Majesty's journey has taught him how to be a better friend, family member, and man in his faith.
"I think anybody who comes across Majesty's personality and faith is changed, just because it's perspective. Whatever I'm going through, is not near what Majesty's going through," Dusty said, "Make sure you love on the people around you, make sure you smile, like the smile Majesty has right here, it's infectious. Make sure that you're loving people like Majesty does, 'cause I think we can all love people a little bit more like Majesty."
Today, Majesty is back home in Lubbock and has started working again. She will celebrate a major milestone on Wednesday, Oct. 16, - her 21st birthday.
If you would like to support Majesty and her family as she continues to recover, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.
