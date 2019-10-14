Matt Mooney waived by Memphis Grizzlies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jon Roser of the Grizzles Radio Network reports that former Red Raider Matt Mooney has been waived by Memphis.
The rookie guard from Texas Tech was waived by the Grizzles and is set to join their G-League team (Memphis Hustle) for training camp.
With a roster spot open, the Grizzles signed Dusty Hannahs (a former Red Raider that transferred to Arkansas) to their preseason roster.
Mooney totaled just two points in the three minutes of action he saw in one preseason game with the Grizzlies.
According to CBS Sports, Mooney could return to the Grizzles later in the season depending on his play.
