The Peddler Show returns to Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Peddler Show is set to take place this weekend. Designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country will be on display at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Tickets will cost $5 for advance tickets and $7 at the door, $10 for tickets to the sneak peak Friday morning. The website states paid admission is good all weekend. Children 12 and under are free.
Hours for the event will be:
- Friday, October 18th: 12 - 6 p.m.; Sneak Peak available at 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 19th: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 20th: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Civic Center is located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Parking for the event is free.
