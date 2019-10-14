SPEC, Xcel says thousands of customers without power Sunday night

SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Cooperative says over 6,000 customers are without power Sunday night after Xcel Energy dropped transmission to several substations.
They say Shallowater, Cotton Center, Abernathy, County Line, Becton and New Deal members are experiencing outages as of 11:50 p.m.
They say they have crews dispatched working to restore service.
Xcel Energy reports over 3,000 customers affected by the outage in New Deal, Abernathy and Hale Center.
SPEC customers can review the outage map or report an outage here.
Xcel customers can check their outage map and report outages here.
