SPEC, Xcel outage leaves thousands without power overnight

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - Thousands of customers with South Plains Electric Cooperative were without power Sunday night going into Monday morning because of dropped transmission to energy feeds in Shallowater, Cotton Center, Abernathy, County Line, Becton and New Deal.
Just after 1 a.m. SPEC was able to restore power to Abernathy, County Line and Cotton Center. By about 2:30 a.m. power was back on in Shallowater in New Deal, as well.
SPEC crews continue to try and restore power to the Becton area, which is northeast of New Deal. According to SPEC’s outage map, about 762 customers are still without power.
SPEC customers can review the outage map or report an outage here.
