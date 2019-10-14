Street paving on South Indiana begins, traffic delayed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has begun a seal-coat paving project on South Indiana Avenue and commuters are reporting traffic delays from the work.
The website for the City of Lubbock indicated work in the area was set to begin tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15; but Lubbock drivers say construction has already started affecting traffic.
According to the announcement on the City of Lubbock’s website: “This project is expected to be complete by Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Motorists should expect travel delays during this period and use alternate routes if possible. Access to adjacent neighborhoods will be limited at times.”
The City says a certain amount of loose gravel is common after this type of project, motorists are urged to reduce speed on this corridor to minimize rock chip damage to windshields.
