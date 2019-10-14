Suspect in custody, accused of firing shots in Depot District Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is in the Lubbock County Jail tonight, accused of firing a gun in the Depot District Saturday night.
Police say it all started around 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a fight with shots fired.
Police tell us 25-year-old Akayus Houston had gone to his vehicle to get a gun after getting into a fight outside of a business there. He is accused of firing two shots in the air.
When officers arrived, they say Houston went back to his vehicle where he was detained. Officers say they saw the gun and drugs in his vehicle.
He’s charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, drug possession, discharging a gun in a city and public intoxication.
