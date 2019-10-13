Chilly start for your Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The latest cold front has brought along some gusty winds, blowing dust and cooler temperatures. The front moved through Lubbock around mid-day and continues to move south into the southwest Texas region.
Behind the front winds have gusted over 30 mph and afternoon temps were in the 60s in the northern South Plains and the low 80s in our southern counties. The gusty winds will diminish around midnight and northeast winds will continue to cool the region through tomorrow morning.
As for temperature changes, it will be about 20 degrees colder in the morning and around ten degrees lows for afternoon highs on Wednesday. That means a low of 38 in Lubbock Wednesday with an afternoon high around 68-70 degrees.
The winds will be much lighter tomorrow and even return to a southerly direction by afternoon.
The long-term forecast indicates continued dry conditions and periodic fronts through the region late in the week and again early next week. However, it will be early next week before we have another chance of temps near or below freezing in the Lubbock.
