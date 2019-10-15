Cold Fronts, 1, 2, 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is moving south through the KCBD viewing area. Some spots may not get above 70 degrees this afternoon and the entire viewing area will be colder tonight. A second cold front will arrive late this week. A third, potentially stronger, cold front will follow. Here's a look ahead.
After a morning much like yesterday, this afternoon you'll notice some changes. The cloud cover will shift south, but wind direction will shift north. While sunshine will increase, temperatures will begin to drop. This will be most noticeable in northern areas where highs will be about 15 degrees lower than yesterday. The southern viewing area will have only a slight drop in temperatures compared to yesterday but may still get a few sprinkles.
Tonight will be our coldest night of the week. I expect lows in the 30s and 40s, with Lubbock right about 40 degrees. It will be fair and winds will be light.
Tomorrow will be our coolest day of the week. I expect highs in the 60s and 70s, with Lubbock right about 70 degrees. Wednesday will be sunny and winds will be light.
The second of the three fronts I've mentioned will arrive before sunrise Saturday.
Ahead of the front, Friday afternoon will be somewhat windy and warm. Highs for most will be in the 80s, ranging from the upper 70s in the northwest to near 90 east. I do not anticipate any rain.
Behind the front, Saturday will be only slightly cooler. The sky will be sunny and winds generally light.
The third front will begin to affect the South Plains by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures and wind speeds will increase but it will be mostly sunny and dry as current data indicates little moisture. I expect Monday will be much cooler.
One more note on Lubbock’s first freeze of the season, which was at 7:31 AM CDT Saturday (at the airport). The winner of the $5,000 shopping spree at Yates Flooring Center is Crystal Hamilton of Abernathy. Her guess was 7:45 AM, October 12. Congratulations Crystal! Our thanks to all who entered the contest.
