Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Shigellosis is on the rise in Lubbock.
- The city health department says 21 cases were reported over the past month, a huge increase from 2018 when only three cases were reported for the entire year.
- The bacteria can cause diarrhea and vomiting.
- The best prevention is frequently washing your hands.
- Read more here: Lubbock health department reports increase in Shigellosis cases
Family and friends are mourning the loss of former Lubbock County and state district judge Brad Underwood.
- He died Sunday at age 65.
- Underwood served on the 364th State District Court for 25 years until he retired in 2014.
- Read more on Underwood here: Retired county court, district judge Brad Underwood dies at 65
The Fort Worth police officer who killed a woman in her home is now charged with murder.
- Aaron Dean resigned on Monday before he could be fired.
- He shot Atatiana Jefferson through her window but never identified himself as a police officer.
- Read more on his firing here: Former Fort Worth officer charged in woman’s shooting death at home
The Trump administration announced sanctions against Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria.
- President Donald Trump is calling for an immediate cease fire and is sending Vice President Mike Pence to help with negotiations.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Trump orders Turkey sanctions; US scrambles for Syria exit
