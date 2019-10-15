Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Shigellosis cases on the rise in Lubbock, former county court and district judge dead at 65 and Trump administration imposes sanctions on Turkey

By Michael Cantu | October 15, 2019 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 6:24 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Shigellosis is on the rise in Lubbock.

  • The city health department says 21 cases were reported over the past month, a huge increase from 2018 when only three cases were reported for the entire year.
  • The bacteria can cause diarrhea and vomiting.
  • The best prevention is frequently washing your hands.
  • Read more here: Lubbock health department reports increase in Shigellosis cases

Family and friends are mourning the loss of former Lubbock County and state district judge Brad Underwood.

The Fort Worth police officer who killed a woman in her home is now charged with murder.

The Trump administration announced sanctions against Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria.

Read more local stories here:

