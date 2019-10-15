Empower Texans CEO releases audio recording of secret meeting with Bonnen, Burrows

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Michael Q. Sullivan has released audio of a secret three-way meeting in June between him, Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen and District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows.
Sullivan is the CEO of the conservative activist group Empower Texans, which is based in Austin.
In the audio Bonnen is heard offering Sullivan a list of 10 Texas GOP lawmakers to target in upcoming elections in exchange for media credentials for Empower Texans.
The audio was uploaded on the Texas Scorecard website Tuesday morning. Listen to that here: Texas House speaker offered official action in exchange for targeting his Republican foes.
The 64 minute recording is now being made public after word of the secret meeting became known following a mid-July blog post from Sullivan, in which he recalled the events.
Sullivan met with Bonnen on June 12 and allegedly offered him the list, which included Steve Allison, Trent Ashby, Ernest Bailes, Travis Clardy, Drew Darby, Kyle Kacal, Stan Lambert, John Raney , Phil Stephenson and Tan Parker.
The 10 were listed because they voted to block a bill that ended tax payer funded lobbying.
Before the release of the audio file, lawyers for Bonnen said he did not violate any Texas laws or house rules, according to a report from The Austin American-Statesman that was published earlier Tuesday morning.
“My opinion is no crimes have been committed and it’s not necessary to take it to a grand jury,” Brian Roark, Bonne’s attorney, told the American-Statesman . “But I’m not the DA in Brazoria County. She’s going to make her own decisions.”
Bonnen has maintained his innocence and said the meeting was only a discussion about politics and with the release of the recording there is no proof of wrongdoing.
“I have repeatedly called for the recording to be released because it will be immediately clear that no laws were broken. This was nothing more than a political discussion – the problem is that I had it with that guy,” Bonnen said in a written statement. "My colleagues have always deserved the facts and context this recording provides, and with clear evidence now disproving allegations of criminal wrongdoing, the House can finally move on.”
No official response has been made on the part of Burrows, who is said to have handed Sullivan the list.
In early August, after announcing his intention for re-election, Burrows spoke publicly on the matter after staying quiet since the allegations came out. He told KCBD NewsChannel 11 the three-way meeting was meant only as a way to ask Sullivan to back off criticism of conservative leaders, as to not look disjointed.
“(Bonnen and Burrows) attempted to explain how important it is for his organization to not engage against House Republicans in the upcoming March primaries because of the importance of the November general election cycle,” Burrows said.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.