Family, authorities searches for oil worker who went missing in Monahans

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Monahans authorities are investigating after an oilfield worker went missing.
James Moore’s family said they have no idea what lead to their son’s disappearance.
A co-worker told investigators Moore walked out of his bunk at Flare Energy Services with a gun to go for a walk at 5 a.m. two Saturday’s ago.
More than a week later, there’s still no sign of him.
Since then, Moore’s family from Houston has been in Monahans handing out flyers looking for answers.
“We’re doing diligent. We’re beating the streets to get these flyers out. We’re on Facebook. We’ve got to bring James home. James is an excellent kid. He’s a good kid and we want him home.”
His stepfather, Von Cross, said Moore came to Monahans only a few months ago to work in the oilfields.
A few days before he went missing, Moore texted his mother Quinta telling her about how well work was going.
“He was excited about getting this good check,” Cross said. “He was going to get a cash car and he was just letting his mom know his excitement about that.”
