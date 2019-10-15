Governor Abbott announces funding to counter terrorism

The Governor’s Homeland Security Grants Division (HSGD) administers both the SHSP and UASI grant programs in coordination with the 24 regional Councils of Governments (COGs) in Texas and the Urban Area Working Groups (UAWGs) in Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, Houston and San Antonio. All projects funded flow from risk assessments and planning processes that serve to identify capability gaps and foster coordination among agencies across the five mission areas (prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery). The HSGP is open to state, tribal, and local jurisdictions statewide. Agencies interested in seeking funds to support their terrorism preparedness initiatives during the next grant cycle for FY 2020 should reach out to the homeland security personnel at their local COG to learn about region specific timelines and requirements.