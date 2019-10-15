KCBD’s Pet(s) of the Day: Porkchop and Jasper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Porkchop and Jasper, KCBD’s Pets of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Both of these boys are 1.5-years-old.
They are best friends and could be mistaken for brothers. Both are super-sweet and easy-going doggos.
Porkchop and Jasper’s adoptions fees for Tuesday, Oct. 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
