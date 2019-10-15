LPD eyes person of interest in case of missing homeless woman

31-year-old Timothy Eden (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | October 15, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:01 AM
38-year-old Vicki Gray was last seen on June 6 (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified 31-year-old Timothy Edens as a person of interest in the case of a missing homeless woman.

Vicki Gray, a 38-year-old woman, was last seen on June 6, according to LPD. Gray, a homeless woman, was usually seen throughout areas on Avenue Q.

She stands at 5 feet, 6 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is not considered dangerous.

Police have just now released the name of Edens, who is described as a man standing at 5 feet, 9 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on both people are asked to call LPD’s Detective Shanks at 806-775-3470.

