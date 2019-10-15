Lubbock Gymnast wins gold medal at International Competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - "Dominic is a phenomenal athlete," Raider Xtreme owner/coach Brad Davis said. "You know, tumbling he just excels so well at it. And, he absolutely loves it and you can see it has taken him to the next level at this point."
Running, jumping, and flipping... Soon to be 16-year old Dominic Dumas has become a superior tumbler and a short amount of time.
"I started this sport in December of 2014, but I hear people talking like they started when they were two, three, four or five," Dominic Dumas said. "And then, I came in here and started at 11. So, to know that I am at that level and that I accelerated quickly in this sport, it means a lot to me."
Moving up the boards and gaining points... Dominic has quickly grown from a competitor to a winner, as he won a gold medal in tumbling at the World Cup Finals in Valladolid, Spain.
"This is my first international gold medal. It was pretty exciting to know that I won. I wasn't going into the competition expecting to win, but I thought there was going to be a lot more people then there were..." Dominic would go on to say, "But, when I won I started screaming for joy and I was like, yay!"
For Dominic, he will have more opportunities this year to win more gold medals from across the globe.
But, when reflect back from earlier in the year - Dominic wasn't the first to come back to the Hub-City with a gold medal.
During our interview, we said, "A couple of months ago, we were talking about Vashynae Baucham winning a National title, and I was telling you, I think this is a gold mine here in Lubbock."
Brad Davis responds, "It really is with all of the participants that we have here in Lubbock that travel all over for Regionals, National Championships, and onto the World Championships."
He would go on to say, “It’s nice to have Dominic still competing and still going through the process in a tumbling atmosphere. He will be going to Tokyo also to perform in tumbling and double-mini in the World Championships.”
