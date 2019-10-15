Popular Lubbock DJ indicted on indecency with a child charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A popular Lubbock DJ who was arrested last week on charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact, has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury. Charles Sanchez, 33, known as DJ Sancho, was released on a $50,000 bond after his arrest.
Sanchez is accused of two counts of indecency with a child, one count involving a girl under the age of 17 and another involving a girl under 14 years of age.
The arrest warrant for Sanchez contains witness statements that accuse him of pressuring an underage girl into consuming alcohol, getting into bed with her, touching her breasts and encouraging her to take off her bra.
The warrant says the incident happened in the summer of 2017.
The girl did admit to already being drunk at the time of the incident, according to the warrant.
The warrant says Sanchez showed up in the girl’s room and asked if she wanted alcohol, pressuring her to take some of his vodka. He told her to walk in a straight line and if she could not, then she would have to take off her bra.
Sanchez did eventually go downstairs at her request, but later called the girl downstairs.
When she arrived downstairs, documents say the girl found Sanchez waiting in his underwear, obviously aroused. He then took off his underwear and asked the girl to climb into bed with him, according to the warrant.
“(The minor) stated they went downstairs and he took off his underwear and she doesn’t know why he took off his underwear,” the warrant states. “(The minor) stated he was telling her to look at “it” and she told him, ‘no, stop,' then he didn’t say anything.”
The girl said Sanchez touched her breasts when they were upstairs and again when they were together downstairs.
The girl told authorities that Sanchez told her not to tell anyone “because he could go to jail.”
A second girl, under the age of 17, told authorities that Sanchez touched her inappropriately below the waist, over clothing.
