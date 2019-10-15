Two teens indicted, charged with joining three others in July aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury in Lubbock has indicted 18-year-old Payton Layne Sharrah and 18-year-old Jimmy Smith Jr, charged in an aggravated robbery from early July.
According to statements in police reports, Sharrah was at home with Smith when they got a call from 19-year-old Jeremiah James regarding a potential plan for a robbery.
Jacob Bustamante, 20, and Omar Lovato, 20, met with Sharrah, James, and Smith, and all five drove to the location behind Texas Roadhouse around 11:30 p.m., according to Police reports.
The reports describe the men as having watched the house for some time. Bustamante, James, and Smith went into the home with three pistols they say were supplied by Sharrah, which he allegedly bought off of social media, according to statements in the reports.
One of the men recognized two women approaching the home they were planning to rob. The report states they believed the home to belong to a drug dealer, and “the cops would not look for anyone robbing a drug dealer.”
Statements to Police say Bustamante, James, and Smith hid behind a tree after leaving the pickup and snuck up on the women entering the home. At some point, the report states one of the men fired his gun, and they all ran out and met with the law.
Police reports say Lovato and Sharrah stayed in the pickup, but drove away when they saw police patrol pass the home with lights off. Police say they passed Lovato and Sharrah leaving the scene after the patrol car turned around and returned to the robbery location.
According to Police statements, Lovato and Sharrah drove back to their apartment nearby. The report says Sharrah and Lovato drove to various locations to pick up Smith and Bustamante after fleeing the scene of the robbery.
The report states security camera footage from an EZ Mart, Texas Roadhouse and various apartments were requested by police.
Jacob Bustamante, Omar Lovato, and Jeremiah James were indicted and charged with aggravated robbery on August 8.
Sharrah, Bustamante, Lovato, and Smith are all in the Lubbock County Detention Center, the first three are held on $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.