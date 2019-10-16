Authorities conducting manhunt for fugitive near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department is assisting Texas DPS in the search of for wanted man.
Police say the man ran away from DPS, and they are now searching for him in the Buna Vista area.
Police say this is the second time the man has ran from DPS in the past two days.
A perimeter was set up in the area behind Allsups in the area. Borger police are shutting the perimeter down for now, but the search continues.
Officers will remain on the scene while the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 searches for the man.
Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update the story as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.