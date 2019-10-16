Be a Texas voter in the Constitutional Amendment Election

(LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS) - The Constitutional Amendment Election Voters Guide provided by the League of Women Voters explains each amendment and provides pros & cons and a short video for each proposed amendment. You decide which will become part of the Texas Constitution. Find the Voters Guide on VOTE411.org , the PDF in English & Spanish , & printed Voters Guide at many local libraries.
- Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
- Vote Early: Monday, Oct. 21 - Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
- Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked): Friday, October 25, 2019
- Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 (election day)
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
- Municipal Judges - Proposition 1 (HJR 72) “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
- Assistance for Water Projects in Distressed Areas - Proposition 2 (SJR 79) “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
- Tax Relief for Disaster Areas - Proposition 3 (HJR 34) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
- Personal Income Tax - Proposition 4 (HJR 38) “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
- Sporting Goods Tax to Support State Parks - Proposition 5 (SJR 24) “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
- Cancer Prevention & Research - Proposition 6 (HJR 12) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
- Funding Public Education - Proposition 7 (HJR 151) “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
- Flood Control - Proposition 8 (HJR 4) “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
- Tax Exemption of Precious Metals - Proposition 9 (HJR 95) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
- Law Enforcement Animals - Proposition 10 (SJR 32) “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
The Texas Constitution
The current Texas Constitution was written in 1876 and has been amended nearly 500 times. Compare that to the United States Constitution, which has only 27 amendments.
Why does the Texas Constitution have so many amendments? Rules for how state and local governments should run are very specific in the Texas Constitution, unlike in the US Constitution. Therefore our state lawmakers often have little freedom to make changes to laws without amending the state constitution. The proposed changes must pass both houses of the Legislature by a ⅔ vote, and then the voters must approve all changes.
All potential amendments that appear on your ballot must originate in the Legislature. The Texas Constitution cannot be amended by citizen-led ballot initiatives, referendums, or petitions, as in some other states.
We vote on a slate of amendments in the fall of odd-numbered years, following the spring Legislative session. Topics vary, and can cover a wide range of topics, and some may affect only a few counties.
Voting on amendments fulfills your right and duty as a Texas citizen. This approval or disapproval of changes to our Constitution gives you a direct voice in our state government.
