Bouncing Temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will "bounce" as cold fronts move across West Texas every two to three days. Ahead of each front we will see warmer days and nights and behind each colder days and nights. A pattern where just hours apart you may don or shed a jacket, and then do it again.
Following yesterday's cold front, our early morning was very chilly across the viewing area. Temperatures were in the 30s, mostly northwest, and 40s, mostly south and east. Wind chills in the 30s were common. However, it will be pleasant this afternoon with a light wind under a sunny sky. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Clear and chilly again tonight. With a light breeze wind chills in the 30s and 40s will be possible.
Sunshine, a little more wind, and a little more warmth return to the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. Early morning winds will be light, but midday and afternoon winds will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Highs will range from the mid-70s northwest to the mid-80s southeast (viewing area).
Our viewing area will warm even more Friday, ahead of the next cold front. Highs will range from near 80 northwest to near 90 southeast. Winds, too, will increase. Afternoon sustained wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.
The front arriving Friday night is not particularly strong. After Friday's warm up, Saturday morning and afternoon will be cooler, but not significantly. Lows in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s will be possible before and up to around sunrise. The breezy early morning winds will gradually diminish through the day. Highs in the 70s are expected under a mostly sunny sky.
A stronger front will begin to affect the South Plains Sunday afternoon with increasing temperatures and wind speeds. This front, as with yesterday’s and Friday night’s, will pass dry. Monday will be much cooler.
