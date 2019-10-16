Chemistry professor from Texas Tech given presidential mentoring award

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCBD) - Dominick Casadonte Jr., a Minnie Stevens Piper professor at Texas Tech, has been awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.
This awarded is given out annually and includes a signed certificate from the President of the United States, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and an invitation to an awards ceremony in Washington D.C., according to the PAESMEM website.
The awarded given to Casadonte is given to those who play mentoring roles outside traditional classroom settings and work towards the development of those who go into the STEM workforce. Awardees are nominated by colleagues, administrators and students.
Casadonte is one of three people from Texas who received this award. The other two are Karen Lozano with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Jamboor Vishwanatha with the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center.
Those awarded come from all over the U.S. Get the full list here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.