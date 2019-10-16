Clear skies, dry and cool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dry weather is in the forecast across the South Plains the next few days.
Clear skies are expected tonight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 40’s for Lubbock.
30’s are possible again, especially across rural areas north and west of Lubbock.
Winds become southwest at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
Sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday.
Humidity values remain very low with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s across the viewing area.
Southwest winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible during the midday hours.
A brief surge of higher humidity will bring more clouds and warmer overnight lows in the lower to middle 50’s by daybreak Friday.
Friday becomes partly sunny, windy and warmer with highs in the middle 80’s. Winds become west at 15 to 25 mph.
Our next cold front arrives late Friday night and It will be windy and cooler Saturday with highs in the middle 70’s for the Texas Tech/Iowa State game this weekend.
