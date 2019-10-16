Consider This: What I heard on secret recording

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - To say the scandal involving a secret meeting between two state leaders and political activists is complicated, is a major understatement.
And Tuesday’s release of the secret recording of the secret meeting didn’t offer much clarity. Because like most people, I’m not privy to the tactics and jargon of political hacks and insiders. It’s all very confusing.
What the tape does prove is what we already know. Politicians can be mean spirited, vicious and down right immature, especially when they think no one is listening. It reminds me of a high school locker room. It smells bad and anyone not there is subject to name calling and ridicule.
What’s sad is these guys were engaging in a common practice in Austin. They just got caught.
I‘m not going to weigh in on who broke what law. That will be decided after the Texas Rangers’ investigation.
But as a conservative taxpayer, I have no problem weighing in on the actual issues. and what I did hear on that recording were three distinct issues.
So Consider This:
- I am for banning tax funded lobbying. My money should never be used against me in Austin.
- I am for more safeguards against tax increases without a public vote.
- And I am for dissolving economic development groups and returning that money to taxpayers.
What I’m against… Are insiders and politicians meeting in secret in order to influence campaigns and elections. It needs to stop. That kind of activity undermines the voice of the true decision makers… the voters!!!
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.