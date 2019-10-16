Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, critics are calling for the resignation of Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen after the release of audio from a secretly recorded meeting with a conservative activist.
- Bonnen and Lubbock Representative, Dustin Burrows, met with Michael Q. Sullivan, the CEO of the far-right activist group Empower Texans.
- During that June 12 meeting, Bonnen urged Sullivan to target a group of moderate Republicans and suggested Sullivan’s group could get media access to the House floor.
- Read the details and responses here: Empower Texans CEO releases audio recording of secret meeting with Bonnen, Burrows
The master plan for Lubbock’s McAlister Park was unveiled on Tuesday night.
- City Councilman Randy Christian presented the plan to members of the community at Lone Star State Bank, 6220 Milwaukee Ave., across the street from the park.
- It is estimated the park will require $10-$15 million to fully develop.
- The first project, a dog park, is expected to break ground early next year.
- Read more from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Master plan for McAlister Park revealed
Democratic candidates for president squared off for their fourth debate in Ohio Tuesday night.
- The candidates clashed over how to pay for health care plans and targeted front-runner Elizabeth Warren.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Debate rivals assail Warren as she joins Democrats’ top rank
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not hold a vote on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
- This comes as Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Guiliani says he will not cooperate with house subpoenas.
- Read more from The AP here: House Democrats not easing up on impeachment probe
