Domestic violence survivor among pack of Lubbock leaders at conference to learn about resources for victims of crime in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 66 Lubbock leaders who help victims of domestic crimes congregated at the Crimes Victims Coalition’s Hope, Health, and Healing Conference.
The leaders who attended were taught how to look for signs of sex trafficking, addiction, PTSD, as well as information on resources available in Lubbock for those who need help. One of those leaders is Kristen Windham, who wanted to know the best resources out there for different victims of crimes, because she is a survivor of domestic violence.
“I think it’s important for everybody to be involved in, so they can see how to recognize these individuals and how we can use our networking and resources to get them help and get them back on the road to recovery, " said Windham. “I was married to a law enforcement officer. His dad was also in law enforcement for 30 plus years. The abuse started out slowly and then overtime it just got worse and the issues that we also ran into were calling for help and the officers would show up and we they would say, ‘Well we know who he is and we know who his dad is’, so a lot of things just got swept under the rug.”
Windham says her abuse was noticed, but not acknowledged.
“So that was a struggle that I faced for a lot of the time. I was always feeling defeated that here I am crying out for help, but I wasn’t getting the help that I needed to get out of that situation.”
As time went on, things became worse for her.
“It was just to that point where I knew that I needed to get out and needed to get help and it was either I need to go and get make this move myself and get out and get help or some was was going to carry me out in a body bag and I didn’t want that for my kids,” Windham said.
Kristen knows that what she learned today she’ll take with her to hopefully prevent another tragic story like hers.
‘I made the decision to move and get help and being here to see the resources and the knowledge that’s going on with all of the different situations that we encounter. It just also helps me to provide a better education that I go and talk to," Windham said. “Nobody should be a victim. There’s so much to life to being a victim, it’s not something that we’re born to be."
Women’s Protective Services, Voice of Hope, and the Children’s Advocacy Center were some of the agencies that had representatives there today.
Agencies represented include:
Women’s Protective Services- https://www.wpslubbock.org/
Voice of Hope- https://www.voiceofhopelubbock.org/
Children’s Advocacy Center- https://www.safeplace4kids.org/
Peace Officers Angels Foundation- https://poaf.org/
Department of Public Services- https://www.dps.texas.gov/
Lubbock County Dispute Resolution
Mothers Against Drunk Driving- https://www.madd.org/
Texas Department of Criminal Justice- https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/
Among other agencies from surrounding Lubbock areas that were also in attendance.
