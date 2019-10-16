DPS, Yoakum County and Lea County Sheriffs chase man in stolen vehicle

The suspect vehicle approached the intersection and came to a complete stop on the West side curb of Grimes Street. Quesada, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, remained in the vehicle with all windows secured and doors locked. Quesada unlocked the doors after several lawful commands to do so. LCSO Deputies observed a shotgun on the front floorboard within the immediate reach of Quesada, according to Lea County Sheriffs Deputies.