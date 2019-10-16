DPS, Yoakum County and Lea County Sheriffs chase man in stolen vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office, The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, made an arrest after chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle from Terry County into Hobbs, New Mexico.
The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said on October 13, at around 8 p.m., Yoakum County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers requested assistance in stopping 33-year-old Brian Quesada driving an orange colored Ford F-250 pickup they began pursuing in Terry County.
Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be driving recklessly and in excess speeds of over 100 MPH.
Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies observed the vehicle travel South on State Road 132 and turn Westbound onto Stiles Road near Hobbs.
The Lea County Sheriff’s Facebook page says as the vehicle turned onto Stiles Road, a Yoakum County Sheriff’s Deputy unsuccessfully attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. The vehicle swung around striking the passenger side of the Yoakum County Deputy’s patrol unit.
The Yoakum County Deputy exited his patrol unit and began firing his duty pistol at the suspect vehicle tires.
The Facebook post says the vehicle continued traveling (in reverse) Westbound on Stiles Road and eventually turned around and continued Westbound on Stiles.
Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies observed both passenger side tires come off the wheels of the vehicle as it turned Southbound onto Knowles Road causing the vehicle to slow down to approximately 45 MPH.
The post says the vehicle continued Southbound on Knowles Road/Grimes Street. The Hobbs Police closed the intersection of Joe Harvey Blvd and Grimes Street.
The suspect vehicle approached the intersection and came to a complete stop on the West side curb of Grimes Street. Quesada, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, remained in the vehicle with all windows secured and doors locked. Quesada unlocked the doors after several lawful commands to do so. LCSO Deputies observed a shotgun on the front floorboard within the immediate reach of Quesada, according to Lea County Sheriffs Deputies.
Quesada is currently incarcerated in the Lea County Detention Center as a Fugitive from Justice for a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Violation. He is awaiting extradition back to Texas. Quesada is facing additional charges out of Texas.
New Mexico charges are pending completion of the investigation by Lea County Sheriff’s Investigators.
