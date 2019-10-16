Food truck catches fire on Donald Preston Drive in Wolfforth, GoFundMe started for owners

Food truck catches fire on Donald Preston Drive in Wolfforth, GoFundMe started for owners
A GoFundMe has been set up for the owners of the Heavenly Manna food truck, which was destroyed in a fire on Oct. 16. (Source: KCBD Video)
By Michael Cantu | October 16, 2019 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 10:34 AM

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department and Wolfforth Fire & EMS responded to a food truck trailer fire just before 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Donald Preston Drive. No injuries were reported but the Heavenly Manna food truck was destroyed.

The food truck trailer was burning in an O’Reilly’s parking lot in the area.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the owners of the food truck trailer pay for a new one. Lamar Advertising posted on its Facebook page that its goal is to raise $6,000 to get a new truck trailer.

Get the link to that GoFundMe here.

Today near our office we watched the Heavenly Manna food truck burn down in front of O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Wolfforth...

Posted by Lamar Advertising of Lubbock on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.