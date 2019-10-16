Food truck catches fire on Donald Preston Drive in Wolfforth, GoFundMe started for owners

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department and Wolfforth Fire & EMS responded to a food truck trailer fire just before 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Donald Preston Drive. No injuries were reported but the Heavenly Manna food truck was destroyed.
The food truck trailer was burning in an O’Reilly’s parking lot in the area.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the owners of the food truck trailer pay for a new one. Lamar Advertising posted on its Facebook page that its goal is to raise $6,000 to get a new truck trailer.
Get the link to that GoFundMe here.
